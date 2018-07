July 18 (UPI) -- A New York man known for setting more than 600 world records added another to his tally by slicing 26 watermelons with a sword on his stomach.

Ashirta Furman set the new Guinness World Record on Tuesday by placing watermelons on his stomach and slicing them in half with a sword.

Furman managed to cut through 26 melons in one minute, earning the new record.

Furman has set more than 600 Guinness World Records, including more than 200 that still stand.