Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes

July 18, 2018
July 18 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman is warning shoppers to be alert after she found a venomous black widow spider in a package of grapes.

Emily Rowe said in a Facebook post that she bought the grapes Monday morning at the Stop & Shop store in Branford and the spider turned up a few hours later while she was eating the fruit.

Rowe said the store offered her double her money back for the grapes.

Stop & Shop issued a statement to NBC Connecticut.

"Stop & Shop and our grape growers take necessary measures to keep spiders out of the grapes that are sold. Despite that effort, it is possible for a spider to get into the bunches as they are a part of the natural, organic environment," the statement said.

The California company that packaged the grapes did not respond to a request for comment.

