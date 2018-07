July 18 (UPI) -- Two Colorado residents captured separate videos that appear to show rattlesnakes fighting or mating.

Timothy Michael said he was near the Pueblo Motorsports Pack when he spotted the two venomous serpents either fighting or mating in the road.

Another Colorado resident captured video a day earlier of two rattlesnakes mating off Highway 24, near Garrett Road in the Colorado Springs area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife have urged residents to be on the lookout for the reptiles.