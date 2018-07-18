Black bear takes a swim in Los Angeles resident's pool

July 18 (UPI) -- A black bear beat the heat in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood by taking a cool dip in a resident's backyard pool.

Neighbors said the bear had been spotted wandering the neighborhood for several days before it climbed into the Granada Hills home's pool on Tuesday for a relaxing swim.

The Los Angeles Police Department warned nearby residents to stay inside their homes while authorities attempted to capture the bear.

The bruin got out of the pool and started wandering the neighborhood before it was successfully shot with a tranquilizer dart near a culvert.

Authorities said the animal would be returned to the Angeles National Forest.