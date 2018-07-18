Home / Odd News

Black bear takes a swim in Los Angeles resident's pool

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 18, 2018 at 9:23 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 18 (UPI) -- A black bear beat the heat in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood by taking a cool dip in a resident's backyard pool.

Neighbors said the bear had been spotted wandering the neighborhood for several days before it climbed into the Granada Hills home's pool on Tuesday for a relaxing swim.

The Los Angeles Police Department warned nearby residents to stay inside their homes while authorities attempted to capture the bear.

The bruin got out of the pool and started wandering the neighborhood before it was successfully shot with a tranquilizer dart near a culvert.

Authorities said the animal would be returned to the Angeles National Forest.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river Kayaker charged by grizzly bear in British Columbia river
Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon Walmart closed for hours due to trespassing raccoon
Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper Man wins $1.3 million jackpot thanks to generous shopper
Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game Skunk runs out onto field during Nevada baseball game
Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch Woman uses 'mom voice' to scare bear away from porch