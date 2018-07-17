Wandering iguana climbs outside wall of New York state Target

July 17 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state captured a wayward iguana found climbing the outside wall of a Target store.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League posted a video to Facebook showing Frankie Floridia, the group's president, perched on the roof of the store and grabbing the iguana from the top of the wall at the Target store in Commack.

"This iguana scaled the wall of a local target store today ... we had to act fast as they will not survive on their own here on Long Island," the post said.

The group said police were present during the rescue and helped Floridia reach the roof for the rescue.

The Animal Rescue League said the iguana is being checked out by a veterinarian and might end up available for adoption if no owner comes forward.