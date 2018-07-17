Mountain lion captured after wandering into back yard

July 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a mountain lion that wandered into a resident's back yard was tranquilized and captured in the neighborhood.

Witnesses said the cougar was first spotted in the San Mateo home's back yard about 9:35 a.m. Monday and police responded to the scene.

The mountain lion, which officials said was not acting aggressively, wandered away from the home, but was located in the neighborhood about 11 a.m.

"The cat moved to several different houses. As the officers were making a perimeter, the cat would be on the move, you didn't know where it was going to go," San Mateo Police Sgt. Jen Marvillas told KPIX-TV. "It would jump a couple fences and we would relocate our perimeter."

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers arrived about 11:50 a.m. and the big cat was successfully shot with a tranquilizer dart about 2:20 p.m.

Officials said the mountain lion would be released into the wild later in the day.