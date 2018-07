July 16 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video showing her using her "mom voice" to order a porch-invading bear to turn around and leave.

Brittany Christensen posted a video to Facebook showing a black bear starting to climb the steps to her Lake Tahoe home.

"Oh no, no, no, no, no, no," Christensen says to the bear. "Go! Go away!"

The bear then turns and quickly leaves the property.

"My mom voice actually worked! Just wish it worked on my kids," Christensen wrote.