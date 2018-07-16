Roadside couch becomes viral spectacle in Florida

July 16 (UPI) -- An abandoned couch at the side of a commercial road in Florida is going viral after people started turning it into an outdoor living room.

The sofa, now known on social media as "#TheCouch," has been on the sidewalk next to Palm Bay Road in West Melbourne, near a Chick-fil-A eatery, for several weeks, locals say, but recently started drawing attention when residents started accessorizing the furniture with a throw rug, a coffee table, curtains, a houseplant and various living room items.

Kenny Johnson, a candidate for the Palm Bay City Council, brought the couch to the Internet's attention when he recorded an interview with his campaign manager on the roadside seating.

"We went out there and did a bunch of sofa jokes," Bobby Burns, Johnson's campaign manager, told Florida Today.

Fans of #TheCouch held a meet and greet at the couch on Sunday night and further decorated the scene with lamps, books and other items.

West Melbourne officials have not revealed whether they have plans to remove the couch and its accessories.

Johnson has suggested visitors to the couch bring canned goods to donate to local food banks.