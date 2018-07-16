Lottery winner didn't mean to buy $250,000 ticket

July 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said she only bought the ticket because of a clerk's mistake.

The Greenville woman said she was at the Red Robin Foods in Greenville County when the clerk mistakenly handed her the wrong scratch-off ticket.

The woman said she decided to buy the $10 "7" ticket anyway, and ended up winning $250,000.

The winner said she plans to pay it forward.

"I'm going to give to my church and then give back to the community," she said. "As for me, I'm good."