Deputy shares video of slow-speed tortoise chase

July 16 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared video of a deputy who spent 20 minutes driving behind a rude mid-road pedestrian -- a tortoise.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing Deputy Bryan Bowman driving at a slow speed down a road in the area of the KP Hole park.

"The nerve of this guy," Bowman says in the video, "He's literally going 1 mph in a 30 mph zone."

Bowman mocks the mystery pedestrian, which he describes as "easily 100," and says the walker "snapped" at him when he tried to confront them.

The deputy eventually turns his camera around, revealing the mid-road walker was a large tortoise.

"Deputy Bowman then just followed the old man for about 20 minutes until he finally went into the woods," the sheriff's office wrote.