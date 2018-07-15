Virginia man totals $300k car one day after buying it

July 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia man on Saturday totaled a $300,000 car one day after he bought it, police said.

The Fairfax County Police Department said a man driving a McLaren 720S and crashed into a tree because he was speeding.

The driver, who was not named by police, suffered only non-life threatening injuries.

"Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday. This McLaren 720S, costing around $300,000, was destroyed today in Great Falls because of speed," police said. "The driver was taken to the hospital with thankfully only non-life threatening injuries. A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you."

The McLaren 720s is a luxury sportscar that was given a 5-star rating by Autocar.