Dog alerts Florida family to rattlesnake behind the house

July 13 (UPI) -- A Florida family said they were shocked when their dog revealed a hidden danger behind their home -- an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Adam Kinder said his dog alerted him to the presence of an intruder in the back yard, a rattlesnake.

"Living near the creek, I knew that I should be looking out for water moccasins, but I didn't really have any idea that I should be looking out for a rattlesnake," Kinder told WJXT-TV. "It kind of felt like it was surreal."

Kinder and his wife, Erica, captured cellphone video of the snake rattling near the house.

Erica Kinder posted photos of the snake to Facebook after it had been dispatched by her husband.

"I tried to get Erica to look up some recipes but... she wasn't into it," Andy Kinder joked in a comment on the post.

Cayle Pearson, a reptile expert at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, said eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are unusual in Florida.

"In Florida, you are actually oddly fortunate to see an eastern diamondback because their numbers are a bit lower," Pearson said.