Camera lost for months underwater returned to couple

July 13 (UPI) -- A snorkeler in Florida found a GoPro camera loaded with wedding photos underwater and was able to return it to the distraught couple who lost it months earlier.

Tim and Angel Wilson of Gainesville said the GoPro camera was loaded with photos and videos from their wedding, when it had been attached to their dog for a unique view of the nuptials, but the camera was lost during a paddleboarding mishap during their honeymoon in Venice, Fla.

The couple, who are approaching their first wedding anniversary, said they thought the camera was lost forever, but months later Jeff Heim was snorkeling in the area and discovered a shiny object lodged between two rocks underwater.

The object turned out to be a GoPro camera, and the memory card was still functioning. Heim tweeted photos from the camera and tagged GoPro, which shared the photos to help find the couple.

"I knew the pictures were pretty sentimental, and myself losing three GoPros, I knew they would probably want it back," Heim told WFLA-TV.

The social media campaign worked and the camera was returned to the Wilsons.

"You know, you've just got to give people the benefit of the doubt. Because there's a lot of good people out there, and this is one," Tim Wilson said.