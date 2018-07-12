Man takes golf cart for early-morning drive on highway

July 12 (UPI) -- Traffic cameras on an Arizona highway were rolling when a man drove a golf cart with no headlights onto the interstate before sunrise.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the slow-moving vehicle traveling on Interstate 10 near Wild Horse Pass in Chandler at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The footage shows a vehicle start to escort the cart by driving behind it with its emergency blinkers flashing.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver, an 83-year-old man, was stopped by troopers and did not show any signs of impairment.

The man and his golf cart were picked up by his wife. Police did not say whether he will face any citations.