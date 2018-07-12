Man encounters wandering armadillo in Iowa

July 12 (UPI) -- An Iowa man captured video of his unusual encounter with a non-native animal -- an armadillo.

The video, recorded near the airport in Iowa City, shows the filmer chasing after an armadillo he spotted taking a late night walk through a grassy area.

"Armadillo in Iowa City Iowa. First seen at 1:45am Sunday the 8th. Saw him in Iowa City by the airport. Armadillos are not native to Iowa," the filmer wrote.

The Iowa Department of Transportation posted a photo to Facebook in summer 2016 showing a roadkill armadillo that showed up on a highway.

Todd Gosselink, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said at the time that officials had yet to encounter a live armadillo in the state.

"There's not really a live population of armadillos in the state," Gosselink told the Des Moines Register. "Occasionally they're loaded onto a semi-truck carrying fruit or something like that and they can fall off and just show up here."