Home / Odd News

Man buys nine identical lottery tickets, wins nine times

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 12, 2018 at 1:28 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 12 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a strange feeling about a lottery drawing led him to buy nine identical tickets and win $900,000.

Robert Lundstedt said he bought four tickets for the Massachusetts Lottery's Mass Cash drawing at Trucchi's Supermarket in West Bridgewater, and his gut feeling about the drawing led him to buy two more tickets at Quick Stop in West Bridgewater, two more at The Corner Market in West Bridgewater and one final ticket at Cumberland Farms in Bridgewater.

"I bought a Gatorade, gave her a five, I had change," Lundstedt told WYCN-TV of his final ticket purchase. "I had the ticket in my pocket, and I said, 'Here, just play this one time.' And I did."

Lundstedt gave one ticket to his son and another to his daughter, keeping seven for himself. He said he checked the newspaper Tuesday morning and discovered all of his tickets matched the winning numbers, 1-7-11-26-30.

Lundstedt said he plans to use some of his $700,000 to pay off his mortgage, while his kids, Brian and Kristen, said they planned to use their winnings to pay off student loans.

"It's not going to change too much for us. We're pretty simple," Brian Lundstedt said. "Just have a little extra in savings."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace
Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers
Giant straw squirrel raises controversy in Kazakhstan Giant straw squirrel raises controversy in Kazakhstan
Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom
Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow