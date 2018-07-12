Indian man cuts off world record fingernails in New York

July 12 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old Indian man who holds the Guinness World Record for longest nails on a single hand finally clipped them in New York.

Shridhar Chillal, 82, of Pune, visited Ripley's Believe it or Not! in New York's Times Square, where he finally cut the nails on his left hand for the first time since he was 14.

Chillal, who has held the Guinness record since 1979, when the nails on his left hand measured a total 86.5 inches, had grown out his nails to a total 29 feet, 10.1 inches when they were clipped.

He said decades of dealing with the weight of his nails has left his hand permanently unable to open or move his fingers.

"I am in pain. With every heart beat all five fingers, my wrist, elbow and shoulder are hurting a lot and at the tip of the nail there's a burning sensation always," he told Guinness officials.

The clipped nails will now be on display at the Ripley's Believe it or Not! museum.