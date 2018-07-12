Home / Odd News

Birds taking early morning flight create unusual radar pattern

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 12, 2018 at 12:29 PM
July 12 (UPI) -- A flock of birds taking off for an early morning snack created an unusual image on weather radar in the Houston area.

Twitter user Billy Forney was the first to notice unusual patterns in local weather radar for Stafford and he revealed the cause was a huge flock of birds taking a morning flight for food.

"Well, those birds down in Stafford, TX started the day taking flight from their roost in symmetric fashion," Forney tweeted.

The birds' radar impact was also noticed by KTRK-TV meteorologist Travis Herzog while checking out the doppler radar.

"That ring seen growing on radar is a large flock of birds heading out for a morning snack. I pray they find their way to the all you can eat mosquito buffet," Herzog tweeted.

