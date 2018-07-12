Home / Odd News

Bear climbs into woman's van, eats lunch

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 12, 2018 at 9:31 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 12 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who thought she spotted a large cat in her minivan took a closer look and discovered a black bear eating her lunch.

Carrie Watts said her van was parked outside the home where she works as a caretaker and the windows were down due to the heat.

Watts said she was vacuuming in the home when she looked out the window and spotted movement inside the van.

She said she thought the animal was a large black cat, but she then realized it was a black bear.

"I panicked. I started screaming. I didn't know who to call, didn't know how to get it out," Watts told WSB-TV.

Watts said the bear stole her lunch, composed of "a sandwich, some chips and a cookie."

She said the bear was undeterred when she set off the van's theft alarm and remained in the vehicle for some time before attempting to leave with her purse, which it dropped outside the van.

"If you're on Lake Burton, don't leave your windows down. Especially if there's any kind of food or crumbs in the car," Watts said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace Texas man finds chimney-climbing snake in fireplace
Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers Crow takes a ride on Iowa man's windshield wipers
Giant straw squirrel raises controversy in Kazakhstan Giant straw squirrel raises controversy in Kazakhstan
Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom
Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow Ohio train hoppers call 911 for help when train fails to slow