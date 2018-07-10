TSA agents find snake inside external hard drive

July 10 (UPI) -- Security workers at a Florida airport said they opened an external hard drive inside a woman's checked bag and discovered it contained a live python.

The Transportation Security Administration said in an Instagram post that agents at Miami International Airport found the external hard drive Sunday in the checked luggage of a woman who was scheduled to travel to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.

The agents found a python that had been wrapped in a nylon stocking and placed inside the hard drive.

"If you think airplane seats can feel constricting, imagine how this little guy felt! Talk about bad memories!" the TSA post said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the snake and cited the woman, who missed her flight to Barbados. TSA did not identify her in its post.

"Agent Neville Flynn would be extremely proud of our officers at the Miami International Airport (MIA)," the TSA post said, referencing Samuel L. Jackson's character from 2006 action film Snakes on a Plane.

"You see, Agent Flynn has HAD IT with snakes on planes, and our officers prevented a young Ball Python from flying the friendly skies this past Sunday," the post said.