Moose relocated from University of Utah

July 10 (UPI) -- The University of Utah shared video of a moose that wandered onto the school's campus before it was tranquilized and relocated.

The University of Utah said the moose was spotted early Monday morning and officials monitored the situation overnight.

Professor Jason Taylor said he spotted the animal during his morning run on campus.

"I made eye contact with a moose about 20 to 30 yards from me," Taylor said. "It clearly saw me and I thought, 'Oh, wow. Stop, turn around and slowly walk back in the other direction.'"

University police contacted the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which decided to relocate the animal.

"We thought it was best to tranquilize the moose and relocate it to the Mount Nebo area," DWR spokesman Scott Root said.

The DWR tweeted a video showing the moose after its release in Mount Nebo.