Montana woman wins two lottery jackpots in one day

July 10 (UPI) -- A Montana woman who won $2,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to play again the same day and won an additional $75,000.

Cheyenne Long of Kalispell told Montana Lottery officials she won $2,000 from a Power Play Gold Crossword scratch-off ticket she bought from the Michael's East store in Evergreen on July 1, and she decided to try her luck again when she was at the Holiday Station in Havre later on the same day.

Kalispell bought three Power Play Gold Crossword tickets from the Holiday Station and one of them turned out to be a $75,000 top prize winner.

"It was a super genuine and blissful moment," Long said of scratching off her second big winner of the day.

Long said she plans to use her money to pay off her bills and chase her goals of becoming a certified personal trainer and a pilot.