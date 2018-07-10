Home / Odd News

Man finds snake eating his wife's lingerie in bedroom

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 10, 2018 at 3:22 PM
July 10 (UPI) -- A Thailand man captured video of a snake he found in his bedroom that had partially swallowed a piece of his wife's lingerie.

Sakda Lasada, 35, said he arrived at his home in Ubon Ratchathani and discovered a golden tree snake was in his bedroom.

The husband pulled on the snake's tail and discovered the reptile had swallowed a large section of his wife's pink silk nightie.

''I think the snake felt a little bit sick. It's not the normal food they eat. It would have been very difficult for him to digest this. He could have had problems if we didn't pull it out," Sakda said.

The video shows him pulling on the snake's tail, causing it to regurgitate the lingerie.

Sakda said he safely released the snake outside his home.

