Grandpa trying to film proposal films own reaction

July 10 (UPI) -- A grandfather who was asked to record a marriage proposal in New Mexico ended up accidentally recording video of his own reaction instead.

Jayce Flauding was visiting Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque with his grandpa, John Hart, when a fellow tourist asked Flauding to record his marriage proposal.

Flauding said he handed the man's iPhone to Hart, and it was only after the proposal that everyone discovered Hart was holding the phone backward.

"He thought he was filming the proposal the whole time but all we saw on playback was a genuine, heartfelt reaction to the proposal itself -- he had the phone backwards!" Flauding wrote on YouTube.

Hart said he had actually struck up a conversation with the soon-to-be-groom before the proposal.

"He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow hey this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," Hart told KOB-TV.

Hart said he was honored to be asked to record the video.

"I thought I could handle this. Well unbeknownst to me, I'm taping myself," Hart said.