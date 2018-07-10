Bold bear raids picnic baskets at British Columbia beach

July 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to a British Columbia park are being told not to bring food after a black bear was spotted raiding picnic baskets and lunch boxes on the beach.

Witnesses and conservation officers said the bear has been spotted numerous times at White Pine Beach, in Port Moody's Belcarra Park, since the first sighting was reported on Thursday.

The bear was reported to be unusually bold and unafraid of people.

"It's been eating right out of people's lunch boxes and picnic baskets with people right beside them," Conservation Officer Eric Tyukodi told the Keremeos Review. "A woman was sunbathing on the beach and the bear came right up behind her and started eating her food."

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service is working with the Vancouver Park Board staff to set traps and make plans to tranquilize and relocate the bear.

The beach was closed to the public Monday and visitors to Belcarra Park were asked not to bring food.