Home / Odd News

Sheep on the lam gives Massachusetts police the slip

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 9:19 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department shared video of an unsuccessful capture attempt on a sheep running loose after escaping from a rodeo.

The Mansfield Police Departmet posted a video to Facebook showing Officer Anthony "Jukes" Lattanzio and an Animal Control officer attempting unsuccessfully to capture the sheep as it ran loose on East Mansfield streets Sunday morning.

The sheep was last seen running into a wooded area, the department said.

Police said the sheep escaped Friday from the New England Rodeo and has been on the loose ever since. Residents who spot a sheep wandering in the area are being asked to contact the rodeo directly.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls
Washington state family rescues drowning fawn Washington state family rescues drowning fawn
Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay
Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine
Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner