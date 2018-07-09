Sheep on the lam gives Massachusetts police the slip

July 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department shared video of an unsuccessful capture attempt on a sheep running loose after escaping from a rodeo.

The Mansfield Police Departmet posted a video to Facebook showing Officer Anthony "Jukes" Lattanzio and an Animal Control officer attempting unsuccessfully to capture the sheep as it ran loose on East Mansfield streets Sunday morning.

The sheep was last seen running into a wooded area, the department said.

Police said the sheep escaped Friday from the New England Rodeo and has been on the loose ever since. Residents who spot a sheep wandering in the area are being asked to contact the rodeo directly.