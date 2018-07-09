Man re-proposes with ring found in rubble of destroyed home

July 9 (UPI) -- A California couple found their lost wedding ring in the rubble of their wildfire-destroyed home and promptly became re-engaged.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a Twitter post that Ishu and Laura Rao were accompanied by firefighters when they returned to their Goleta home, which had been destroyed by the Holiday Fire, to search for a lost wedding ring.

The department said the couple found the ring and "Ishu promptly dropped to a knee and asked her to marry him again."

The tweet included a photo of the moment.

The couple had lived in the home for three years before it was destroyed in the flames Friday night.