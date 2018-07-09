JetBlue crew comes to rescue of bulldog with breathing issues

July 9 (UPI) -- A Boston couple are thanking a JetBlue flight crew for coming to the rescue of their French bulldog when the canine had trouble breathing.

Steven and Michele Burt said they were flying home to Boston from Florida on Thursday when their dog, Darcy, showed signs that she was having trouble breathing.

"I noticed that her tongue was blue and I am aware that is a sign of insufficient oxygen (Hypoxia)," Michele Burt wrote in a letter addressed to JetBlue and provided to WCVB-TV. "I pulled her out from under the seat and placed her on my lap to cool down and help her relax as she was panicking and breathing frantically."

Burt wrote that flight attendants Renaud Spencer and Diane Asher brought Darcy bags of ice and a small oxygen mask.

"I placed the mask over her face, and within a few minutes she became alert and after a short time, she didn't want the mask," she wrote. "I believe Renaud and Diane saved a life. Some may reduce the value of the life because Darcy is a canine. I do not."

JetBlue applauded the efforts of the flight attendants.

"We all want to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable fight, including those with four legs," the airline said in a statement. "We're thankful for our crew's quick thinking and glad everyone involved was breathing easier when the plane landed in Worcester."