Irish woman collects second lottery jackpot over $50,000

July 9 (UPI) -- An Irish woman celebrating a $58,722.65 lottery win previously won the same amount only five years earlier.

Susan Grace, 40, of Thomastown in County Kilkenny, told National Lottery officials her mother, Kathleen, bought her a Bingo Times 10 scratch-off ticket from the local Dunphy's Centra Store.

"I feel like the luckiest woman in Ireland," Grace said. "I don't play scratch cards all that often, so I guess I am just very lucky. My mother bought me the Bingo Times 10 scratch card last week as a treat and I think she feared the worst as I started screaming the house down when I'd realized I'd won the €50,000 [$58,722.65] top prize!"

Grace said she previously won the same amount about five years ago during an appearance on the National Lottery's Winning Streak TV game show.

She said the prize "is an incredible amount of money, and to win this amount a second time is like a dream."