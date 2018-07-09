Converted boat drives down Tennessee road

July 9 (UPI) -- A driver on a Tennessee road captured video of an unusual sight -- a boat with wheels driving down a busy road.

The video, filmed on a street in Hendersonville, shows the boat driving on four wheels while a driver apparently controls it from the helm of the vessel.

"You don't see that every day," the filmer remarks.

"Driving down the road I saw this boat pulling out of a parking lot and thought it was a runaway and about to hit me. At that time I discovered it was a conversion and let it pass me to get the video," the filmer wrote.