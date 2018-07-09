Home / Odd News

Converted boat drives down Tennessee road

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 1:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- A driver on a Tennessee road captured video of an unusual sight -- a boat with wheels driving down a busy road.

The video, filmed on a street in Hendersonville, shows the boat driving on four wheels while a driver apparently controls it from the helm of the vessel.

"You don't see that every day," the filmer remarks.

"Driving down the road I saw this boat pulling out of a parking lot and thought it was a runaway and about to hit me. At that time I discovered it was a conversion and let it pass me to get the video," the filmer wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls
Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay
Washington state family rescues drowning fawn Washington state family rescues drowning fawn
Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner
Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine