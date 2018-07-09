Cat interrupts expert's Dutch TV interview

July 9 (UPI) -- A Polish historian giving an interview on a Dutch news show was interrupted when his cat climbed his body and rubbed against his face.

Rudy Bouma, a reporter for Dutch news show Nieuwsuur, tweeted an outtake from an interview with Jerzy Targalski, a historian from Poland.

The video shows Targalski maintain his composure and continue to give the interview as his cat climbs onto his shoulders and rubs against his face.

"The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened," Bouma wrote.

The incident did not make it into the final cut of the interview, which concerned the removal of a Polish Supreme Court justice.