Home / Odd News

Cat interrupts expert's Dutch TV interview

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 1:18 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- A Polish historian giving an interview on a Dutch news show was interrupted when his cat climbed his body and rubbed against his face.

Rudy Bouma, a reporter for Dutch news show Nieuwsuur, tweeted an outtake from an interview with Jerzy Targalski, a historian from Poland.

The video shows Targalski maintain his composure and continue to give the interview as his cat climbs onto his shoulders and rubs against his face.

"The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened," Bouma wrote.

The incident did not make it into the final cut of the interview, which concerned the removal of a Polish Supreme Court justice.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls
Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay
Washington state family rescues drowning fawn Washington state family rescues drowning fawn
Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner
Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine