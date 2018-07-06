Woman's bedroom infested with brown recluse spiders

July 6 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who incurred multiple brown recluse spider bites in her sleep said her bedroom is filled with dozens of the venomous arachnids.

Angela Wright said she awoke recently in her Brentwood apartment with bumps on her chest and arm, so she visited the doctor's office the next day and got some medication.

Wright said two days later she was taken to the emergency room.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't move and I could barely swallow," Wright told WSMV-TV. "They said I was forming bubbles in my lungs, which could have caused pneumonia, and they said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke."

Wright said the bumps turned out to be bites from brown recluse spiders, and she soon discovered her bedroom was infested with them.

"We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe," Wright said.

Wright shared photos of the spiders with a friend, who posted them on Facebook.

She said the Views of Brentwood apartment complex sprayed her unit, but it didn't get rid of the spiders.

Wright said she asked the complex to break her lease, but they are resisting.

"They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that," Wright said.

She said moving out with a 60-day notice would cost her $2,200.

"This isn't my problem. I came here thinking this was a nice place to live," Wright said.