July 6 (UPI) -- A Washington state family who spotted a baby deer struggling in the water hopped into their boat and rescued the fawn.

The McWhirter family said they were on their dock when they spotted the deer struggling to keep above water off Blomquist Beach.

The family members got into their boat and were able to reach the fawn and pull it aboard.

The family said the fawn did not appear injured and was released onto dry land.