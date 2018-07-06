Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine

July 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Coast Guard lifeboat crew captured video of their unexpected encounter with a big shark that may have been a great white off the coast of Maine.

Chief Adam Smart said the 47-foot boat was returning from a search-and rescue mission when the crew members spotted the shark off Boothbay Harbor.

Smart said the shark appeared to be about 20 feet long.

"The shark stayed around for a few minutes because the crew slowed the boat down. We didn't want to hit it," Smart told the Portland Press Herald.

He said the shark followed the boat for a while once it started to move again.

The crew members said the shark may have been a great white.