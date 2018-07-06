Home / Odd News

Falling tree branch nearly hits Wisconsin newlyweds

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 6, 2018 at 11:51 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Wisconsin newlyweds giving an interview for their wedding video were nearly crushed by a tree branch that fell right where they were sitting.

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were sitting at a picnic table in Fredonia and giving an interview to wedding videographer Freddy Hernandez when they heard a loud crack.

The couple managed to dodge out of the way just before the tree branch landed on the picnic table and incurred only minor scratches.

Hernandez said the couple finished the interview sitting at the same table with the fallen branch.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Fishermen rescue shark caught in mullet net Fishermen rescue shark caught in mullet net
Twin waterspouts form off Florida coast Twin waterspouts form off Florida coast
Seal jumps onto fishing boat to escape hungry killer whales Seal jumps onto fishing boat to escape hungry killer whales
California kayaker approached by great white shark California kayaker approached by great white shark
Connecticut man credits forgetfulness for $200,000 lottery win Connecticut man credits forgetfulness for $200,000 lottery win