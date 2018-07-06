Falling tree branch nearly hits Wisconsin newlyweds

July 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Wisconsin newlyweds giving an interview for their wedding video were nearly crushed by a tree branch that fell right where they were sitting.

Cheyenne and Lucas Kopeschka were sitting at a picnic table in Fredonia and giving an interview to wedding videographer Freddy Hernandez when they heard a loud crack.

The couple managed to dodge out of the way just before the tree branch landed on the picnic table and incurred only minor scratches.

Hernandez said the couple finished the interview sitting at the same table with the fallen branch.