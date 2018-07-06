Couple remodeling find hidden message from previous residents

July 6 (UPI) -- A California couple remodeling their bathroom made an unusual discovery -- a message left by the previous residents during a 1995 remodel.

Alex and Jessica Monney said the contractor working on the bathroom at their San Jose home discovered a message from the former owners along with a photo of the couple and a picture of their pet bunny.

"Hi! We're the Shinsekis!" the message reads. "We remodeled this bathroom Summer 1995. If you are reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?!?!?'"

The photo of the rabbit bears its own caption: "Hi! I'm Cassie the Bunny Rabbit. I lived here too! (I'm potty trained!). I'm going to be the next Cadbury Bunny."

The Rev. Jay Shinseki from Sunnyvale, Calif., tweeted to the couple that the man in the picture is his brother, Troy. The Monneys said they are hoping to contact the Shinsekis to tell them they discovered the hidden message.