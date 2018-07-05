Woman switches seats on plane, chronicles love connection

July 5 (UPI) -- A woman who switched seats on a flight to Dallas so she could sit with her boyfriend went viral after chronicling a potential love connection.

Rosey Blair posted on Twitter that she swapped seats with a woman on a flight to Dallas so that she and her boyfriend could sit together.

"Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together," Blair tweeted. "We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."

The Twitter thread used photos and short videos to chronicle what happened when a man sat down next to the woman and they appeared to quickly hit it off.

Blair noted the two people, who were sitting in front of her, struck up a conversation and discovered they were both personal trainers.

"No wedding rings in sight," Blair captioned photos she sneakily snapped of the strangers' hands.

"We couldn't have picked a better romantic duo. They were both athletic, and cute, and they struck up a conversation immediately," Blair told Good Morning America.

The two people talked for the entire flight, exchanged contact information and even mysteriously took trips to the restroom at the same time.

Blair posted a photo showing the two walking close together after reaching the airport. She said she and her boyfriend did some social media research and discovered both of the passengers were indeed single and had started to follow one another on Instagram.

The mystery man, Euan Holden, was alerted to the Twitter thread by a friend and got in touch with Blair on Instagram.

"I walked on a plane just ready to get home and ended up sitting next to a lovely girl and had such a great time with on the flight," Holden said.

"She's very attractive, fun, bubbly, natural," he said. "I think it was pretty easy for me to want to exchange numbers with her and get to know her a little bit better."

Holden joked on Twitter that the viral notoriety had earned him the nickname "Plane Bae."