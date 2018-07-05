Security camera records burglars failing to steal dog poop

July 5 (UPI) -- A doggy daycare business in Alberta shared security camera footage of a bizarre burglary attempt by two hapless suspects.

The video filmed by security cameras at Central Bark in Winnipeg shows the two men drive up to the business in a van. One of them grabs a large plastic garbage can with the apparent intention of trying to load it into the back of the van.

The man appears to get spooked and jumps back into the driver's seat as his cohort runs toward the van with a broken sign.

The second man attempts to get back into the van, but the driver pulls out too quickly and ends up taking out the other man with the open passenger-side door.

The van drives off without the second suspect, who flees the scene on foot.

Central Bark's Facebook page branded the attempted theft "a concerning, but also hilarious incident."

Workers at the business said the men were better off not stealing the garbage can, as it was full of dog poop.

"When I saw the video I thought 'why would you want to steal a garbage bin full of feces and what were you planning on doing with that and a broken sign?' It was definitely a shocker to see such a lame attempt at stealing anything," a dog groomer named Attieh told Global News.

The owners of Central Bark said they have shared the footage with police, but they aren't too concerned about the suspects.

"I thought it was more funny than anything and it looks like they're up to no good and got some karma by themselves," co-owner Terry said.