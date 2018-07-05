Home / Odd News

Moose wanders into Utah home through open door

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 5, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 5 (UPI) -- A Utah man recorded video as he attempted to shoo away an unwanted house guest -- a moose that wandered through his open door.

The video shows the moose casually standing just inside the door to the Park City home while the astonished homeowner films it from the next room.

"Go, go, go!" the man says, causing the moose to turn and look at him.

After being told to "go" a few more times, the moose slowly walks back out through the open door.

"So much for our open door policy!" the man quipped online.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Raccoon fends off bobcat in Florida back yard Raccoon fends off bobcat in Florida back yard
Anonymous shopper buys $1M of toys from N.C. Toys 'R' Us store Anonymous shopper buys $1M of toys from N.C. Toys 'R' Us store
Kayakers chased by 'huge' great white shark Kayakers chased by 'huge' great white shark
British couple encounter talking crow at castle British couple encounter talking crow at castle
Uninvited alligator caught swimming in Florida community pool Uninvited alligator caught swimming in Florida community pool