Moose wanders into Utah home through open door

July 5 (UPI) -- A Utah man recorded video as he attempted to shoo away an unwanted house guest -- a moose that wandered through his open door.

The video shows the moose casually standing just inside the door to the Park City home while the astonished homeowner films it from the next room.

"Go, go, go!" the man says, causing the moose to turn and look at him.

After being told to "go" a few more times, the moose slowly walks back out through the open door.

"So much for our open door policy!" the man quipped online.