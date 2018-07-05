Man who went viral for Kit Kat fail uses candy to propose

July 5 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man who went viral for his inability to properly eat a Kit Kat incorporated the candy into his marriage proposal.

Evan Wilt, who went viral in May when girlfriend Haley Byrd tweeted a photo of a Kit Kat bar he had bitten into without separating the individual bars, proposed to Byrd this week at the Washington monument.

Photos from the proposal show Wilt used a fake Kit Kat bar with a secret compartment to hide the ring until it was time to get down on one knee.

Byrd joked Wilt "still doesn't know how to eat a Kit Kat."

Kit Kat tweeted that the company helped Wilt with the proposal by 3D printing the false chocolate bar to "give him a break and help with his proposal."