Home / Odd News

Customs officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 5, 2018 at 12:43 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 5 (UPI) -- Customs investigators in Philadelphia announced the seizure of 108 counterfeit replica Super Bowl rings shipped from Hong Kong.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said trade enforcement officers in Philadelphia investigated a shipment of rings from Hong Kong and "noted the poor craftsmanship" in the Super Bowl replica rings, which included rings modeled after those given to the Philadelphia Eagles for their 2018 title.

CBP "detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder," the agency said. "The NFL confirmed the rings as fakes."

The agency said the rings, if sold at the $10,000 rate for an authorized replica, would have been worth a total $1,080,000.

"Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important," said Casey Durst, CBP director of field operations in Baltimore.

"CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation's Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses," Durst said. "We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Raccoon fends off bobcat in Florida back yard Raccoon fends off bobcat in Florida back yard
Anonymous shopper buys $1M of toys from N.C. Toys 'R' Us store Anonymous shopper buys $1M of toys from N.C. Toys 'R' Us store
Kayakers chased by 'huge' great white shark Kayakers chased by 'huge' great white shark
British couple encounter talking crow at castle British couple encounter talking crow at castle
Uninvited alligator caught swimming in Florida community pool Uninvited alligator caught swimming in Florida community pool