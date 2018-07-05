Customs officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings

July 5 (UPI) -- Customs investigators in Philadelphia announced the seizure of 108 counterfeit replica Super Bowl rings shipped from Hong Kong.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said trade enforcement officers in Philadelphia investigated a shipment of rings from Hong Kong and "noted the poor craftsmanship" in the Super Bowl replica rings, which included rings modeled after those given to the Philadelphia Eagles for their 2018 title.

CBP "detained the rings to verify authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder," the agency said. "The NFL confirmed the rings as fakes."

The agency said the rings, if sold at the $10,000 rate for an authorized replica, would have been worth a total $1,080,000.

"Customs and Border Protection officers are like offensive linemen in that both are on the frontline and work hard to protect something important," said Casey Durst, CBP director of field operations in Baltimore.

"CBP officers intercept counterfeit products at our nation's Ports of Entry before they could harm U.S. consumers or businesses," Durst said. "We will remain vigilant and we will continue to advance our detection capabilities in order to secure our homeland and keep our communities safe and our economy prosperous."