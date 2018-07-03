Home / Odd News

Roller coaster, Ferris wheel evacuated amid power outage

By Ben Hooper   |  July 3, 2018 at 3:26 PM
July 3 (UPI) -- Riders were stranded on a Ferris wheel and a roller coaster in New Jersey after a power outage caused the rides to abruptly halt.

Witnesses said the Ferris wheel and the Wild Waves roller coaster at Ocean City's Playland Castaway Cove came to a halt before 8:30 p.m. Monday due to a power outage in the area.

Video from the scene shows park employees evacuating the rides. No injuries were reported.

Atlantic City Electric said about 800 customers were without power for about 10 minutes Monday night due to an equipment malfunction.

