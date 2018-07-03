Raccoon fends off bobcat in Florida back yard

July 3 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a backyard fight between a mother raccoon and a bobcat that came too close to her habitat.

Erinn Earth captured video in her Manatee County back yard of what began as a tense stare-down between the raccoon and the bobcat.

The video, which Earth posted to YouTube, shows the standoff eventually turn into a fight that ended with the bobcat fleeing the area.

"The raccoon has babies in the wooded area, so I think she was trying to protect her babies from the bobcat," Earth told WWSB-TV.