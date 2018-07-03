Missouri man struck by falling oak branch in garden

July 3 (UPI) -- A Missouri man and his dog had a near-miss with a falling tree branch and the tense moment was captured by a security camera.

Sawyer Breslow, 29, was in his Waldo garden with his dog, Milo, on Saturday when he heard a noise coming from over his head.

"I heard the noise from above, the tree cracking, and I looked up and saw the branch breaking off," Breslow told WDAF-TV.

He said Milo predicted the branch's fall.

"Milo was sitting right here looking up at the tree. He knew something was up," Breslow told KSHB-TV.

Footage from Breslow's Ring camera shows him narrowly evade serious injury as the large oak branch plummets from the century-old tree.

"I threw myself up against the garage and covered my head. I was lucky that the bulk of the tree branch landed on the other side of the yard," he said. "The branches on the end came down and hit me on the top of my arm and scraped up my back, but it was the end of the branch, rather than the trunk portion of the branch."

Breslow said the branch's fall was so loud that his neighbors came running over to make sure he was OK.

He said he is planning to have an arborist come look at the tree to make sure it's safe.

"I know it costs people money to do it, but I just had that tree trimmed like six months ago, so even still it could happen, but I think getting it cleaned up and getting certain branches cut off and making sure the trees are healthy is always good," Breslow said.