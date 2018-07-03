Home / Odd News

Maryland Lottery player wins $50,000 three days after $500 win

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 3, 2018 at 12:17 PM
July 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket only three days after winning $500 the same way.

Marc "The Sharc" Bormel, 48, of Baltimore County, told Maryland Lottery officials he scored a $500 prize Thursday from a $1,000,000 Blowout scratch-off ticket, a $20 game that went on sale only a few days earlier.

"I won on that ticket," he said, "so I knew it was a good one. It continued to be a good one!"

Bormel said he selected the same game Saturday at the Long Reach Exxon gas station in Columbia and scratched it off to reveal a $50,000 jackpot.

"I just said, 'Oh, my. Oh my!'" Bormel recalled when he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

Bormel said he plans to use his winnings to help out family members. He said he plans to keep buying $1,000,000 Blowout scratch-offs in the hopes of finding a top prize winner.

