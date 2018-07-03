Florida fisherman reels in big package of marijuana

July 3 (UPI) -- A Florida man fishing off the state's coast pulled in his weedline and made an unexpected but oddly appropriate discovery -- a brick of marijuana.

Jorge Bustamante posted photos to Instagram showing the approximately 2-pound package of marijuana he reeled in from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Pompano Beach.

Bustamante said the package had become hooked on his weedline, which he had been using to try to catch some mahi-mahi and kingfish.

Bustamante and his fishing companions radioed the U.S. Coast Guard, which took custody of the pot package.

The Instagram post joked the marijuana was an "early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar."