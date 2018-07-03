Dog evades capture on busy Seattle highway

July 3 (UPI) -- Traffic cameras on a stretch of busy Seattle highway were rolling when a small dog loose in the roadway evaded capture by police and bystanders.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the dog was spotted Monday morning on the shoulder of State Route 520, running eastbound along the floating bridge.

Traffic camera footage shows the dog dodging police and drivers who stopped to try to help catch the pooch.

The dog eventually fled into some bushes, losing its pursuers for a time. The canine was eventually captured later Monday and taken to the Seattle Animal Shelter.

The shelter said the dog was microchipped, but staff members called the listed phone number and were told it was a wrong number.

Officials are now trying to find the canine's owner.