British couple encounter talking crow at castle

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 3, 2018 at 1:47 PM
July 3 (UPI) -- A British couple visiting a castle captured video of a crow that surprised onlookers with an English greeting: "You alright love?"

Lisa and Mark Brooks said they were visiting Knaresborough Castle in North Yorkshire when they came across the curiously friendly crow.

Lisa Brooks captured video of the crow greeting the pair by saying, "You alright love?" in what the couple said sounds like a Yorkshire accent.

Brooks filmed the crow for several moments as it repeated the phrase and answered, "I'm alright," when the question was turned back on it.

