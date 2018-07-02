Home / Odd News

World's longest hand-woven scarf certified in Cambodia

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 2, 2018 at 12:39 PM
July 2 (UPI) -- A scarf measuring 35 inches wide and 3,772.3 feet long in Cambodia has been declared the world's largest hand-woven scarf by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said the scarf, woven from cotton in the style of a traditional krama scarf, was created by weavers from 20 Cambodian communities and visitors to the National Museum in Phnom Penh.

The scarf was measured and certified as a world record by Guinness adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

The record attempt was organized by the GoGo Cambodia organization.

