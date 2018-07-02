Missouri rancher employs guard llama to protect cattle

July 2 (UPI) -- A Missouri rancher concerned about coyotes and cattle rustlers said he turned to an unconventional watchdog to protect his herd -- a llama named Tony.

Sam Hayes said Tony Llama has been protecting his herd of cattle so faithfully that one time he had to personally district the animal to keep it from trying to drive away utility crews working on power lines.

Family members said they have taken to carrying sticks when approaching the herd in case Tony mistakes them for unwelcome rustlers.

"He'll like kind of puff up his chest more and then if he really wants to attack you he'll stand up on his hind legs. And he's about 8 or 9 feet tall whenever he does that it's really intimidating," family member Kyle Hayes told KOAM-TV.